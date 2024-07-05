WORLD
Hamas rejects non-Palestinian plans for Gaza's future: statement
Hamas has released a statement declaring it will refuse guardianship, or any ceasefire proposal that ignores the Palestinian will regarding besieged Gaza's future.
Medics perform first aid on a Palestinian boy following the Israeli attack on Gold Market (Qissariya Market) in Gaza City, Gaza on July 04, 2024. / Photo: AA
July 5, 2024

Hamas has said that it rejects foreign intervention that seeks to flout Palestine’s will for the future of Gaza.

In a statement on Friday, the movement declared its refusal of "any plans, projects, or proposals that aim to bypass the Palestinian will regarding the future of Gaza, and any statements or positions that support plans to bring foreign forces into the region under any pretext or justification."

"Ruling Gaza after repelling the (Israeli) aggression is a purely Palestinian matter, to be agreed upon by all sectors of our people, who will not allow any guardianship or the imposition of external solutions that undermine our fundamental rights to freedom and self-determination," the statement added.

In June, The Washington Post reported that Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant discussed a “day after” plan for Gaza with US officials during his visit to Washington.

According to the plan, "a steering committee headed by the United States and moderate Arab partners. An international force – potentially including troops from Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and Morocco – would oversee security, with US troops providing command and control and logistics from outside Gaza probably in Egypt."

"Gradually, a Palestinian force would take responsibility for local security," the Post added.

Indirect talks resuming

Hamas' statement came as indirect negotiations between Israel and the movement resumed, mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and the US, to reach a prisoner exchange agreement and a ceasefire in Gaza.

Additionally, Israeli Mossad chief David Barnea headed to Doha on Friday for meetings on a prisoner exchange agreement and the Gaza ceasefire.

Egypt, Qatar, and the US have been trying for months to secure a truce and the release of the 120 remaining hostages in Gaza, but to no avail.

Hamas says any deal must end the war and bring a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. Israel, however, argues it will accept only temporary pauses in the fighting and wants to end the governance capabilities of the resistance group.

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an October 7, 2023 attack by Palestinian group Hamas.

More than 38,000 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 87,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Nearly nine months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
