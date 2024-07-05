July 5, 2024
Scottish National Party loses scores of seats, ends up with nine
In Scotland, the pro-independence Scottish National Party suffered a disastrous night. It lost scores of seats to end up with only nine. Labour is the party that benefitted most from the SNP's collapse. It won 37 of the total 57 constituencies in Scotland. Claire Herriot reports from Glasgow on where this leaves the issue of Scottish independence.
