WORLD
1 MIN READ
Senior SCO Official Says Türkiye Would Be Welcome to Join the Group
Astana, Kazakhstan is hosting this year's leader summit for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a Russian and Chinese led security group that many have called a potential challenger to the West. In this special episode of Strait Talk, we take a look at what the meeting achieved and what common interests the group has with Türkiye. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Ruslan Mirzaev, Director of the Executive Committee of SCO RATS Znahibek Baidulla, Department Head at Samruk-Kazyna Ozhet Shegirbayev, Department Deputy Head at the Apparatus of the Senate of Kazakhstan Kairat Sarybai, CICA Secretary General
ST SCO THUMBNAIL / TRT World
July 5, 2024
