July 6, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
French voters head to polls for second round of snap election on Sunday
On Sunday French voters will head to the polls for the second round of snap parliamentary elections. Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally is closer to power than ever before, while President Emmanuel Macron's Renaissance party struggles to hold on. Victoria Innes reports on a high stakes election, and what could happen next.
