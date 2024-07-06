Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has condemned UEFA's decision to impose a two-match ban on Turkish footballer Merih Demiral for his grey wolf gesture during the Türkiye-Austria match.

"The penalty given to Merih is unjust and I strongly condemn it," Aliyev said on X on Saturday.

Demiral was suspended Friday for two matches for using the grey wolf sign at a UEFA EURO 2024 match against Austria.

'Long live the Turkic world'

Aliyev also expressed his support for the Turkish national football team as they prepare for their EURO 2024 quarterfinal match against the Netherlands, stating: "I wish the Turkish national team victory in their match against the Netherlands. Long live the Turkic world."

Highlighting that Türkiye has earned the right to play in the quarter-finals, placing them among the eight strongest national teams in Europe, Aliyev applauded the standout player, Merih Demiral.

"I especially congratulate Merih Demiral, who scored two goals and was chosen as the best player of the match in the round of 16," he added.