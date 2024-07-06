July 6, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Meta's misconduct: From personal data leaks to 'glitches'
Meta has frequently been in hot water — often over lapses in moderating harmful content, AI content that reflects racial and ethnic biases, and its data collection policies. Its troubles are generally of a legal and regulatory type, particularly with the EU, which has made it a mission to crack down on Big Tech. We look at the trillion-dollar company's various scandals.
Meta's misconduct: From personal data leaks to 'glitches' / Others
Explore