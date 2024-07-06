July 6, 2024
Nasa researchers to exit simulated Mars habitat after one year
You could call it a space odyssey on Earth. Four NASA researchers have spent the last year living inside a simulated Mars habitat, separated from families and careers, and subjected to challenges they would likely face living isolated on the red planet. This weekend the four crew members are expected to finally step outside their mock-Mars base. Craig Boswell reports.
