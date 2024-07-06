Reformist Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iran's presidential race

Reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian has won the country's presidential run-off election. Pezeshkian says he will 'extend a hand of friendship to everyone' in his first remarks since being declared the winner. A turnout of nearly 50 percent was reported - significantly higher than the first round of voting. Pezeshkian garnered over 16.3 million votes with his opposition Saeed Jalili trailing on just over 13 million. Mustafa Caner, an assistant professor for Iranian studies at the Middle East Institute in Sakarya University joins TRT World.