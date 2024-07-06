CLIMATE
3 MIN READ
Eight dead, two million affected in Bangladesh summer monsoon floods
Bangladesh is in the middle of the annual summer monsoon season, which brings South Asia 70-80 percent of its annual rainfall, as well as regular deaths and destruction due to flooding and landslides.
Eight dead, two million affected in Bangladesh summer monsoon floods
People wade through the flood at Fenchuganj in Sylhet on July 3, 2024. / Photo: AFP
July 6, 2024

The death toll from floods in Bangladesh this week has risen to eight, leaving more than two million affected after heavy rains caused major rivers to burst their banks, officials confirmed.

The South Asian nation of 170 million people, crisscrossed by hundreds of rivers, has seen more frequent floods in recent decades.

The climate crisis has made rainfall more erratic and melting glaciers upstream in the Himalayan mountains.

Two teenage boys were killed when a boat capsized in flood waters in Shahjadur, the northern rural town's police chief Sabuj Rana said.

"There were nine people in the small boat. Seven swam to safety. Two boys did not know how to swim. They drowned," he said on Saturday.

Bishwadeb Roy, a police chief in Kurigram, said three others had been killed in two separate electrocution incidents after their boats became entangled with live electricity wires in flood water.

Another three died in separate flood-related incidents around the country, officials told press earlier this week.

RelatedTorrential monsoon storms trigger deadly landslides, floods in Nepal

The government said it has opened hundreds of shelters for people displaced by the waters and sent food and relief to hard-hit districts in the country's north region.

"More than two million people have been affected by the floods. Seventeen of the country's 64 districts have been affected," Kamrul Hasan, the secretary of the country's disaster management ministry, said.

Hasan said the flood situation may worsen in the north over the coming days with the Brahmaputra, one of Bangladesh's main waterways, flowing above danger levels in some areas.

In the worst-hit Kurigram district, eight out of nine rural towns have been marooned by flood water, local disaster and relief official Abdul Hye said.

"We live with floods here. But this year the water was very high. In three days, Brahmaputra rose by six to eight feet (2-2.5 metres)," Abdul Gafur, a local councillor in the district, said.

"Flood water has inundated more than 80 percent of homes in my area. We are trying to deliver food, especially rice and edible oil. But there is a drinking water crisis."

Bangladesh is in the middle of the annual summer monsoon season, which brings South Asia 70-80 percent of its annual rainfall, as well as regular deaths and destruction due to flooding and landslides.

The rainfall is hard to forecast and varies considerably, but scientists say climate crisis is making the monsoon stronger and more erratic.

RelatedFloods kill at least four in India after heavy rains
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us