Reformist Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iran's presidential race

Iran’s reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian has won a presidential runoff against ultraconservative Saeed Jalili. Iranians went to the polls on Friday to choose a successor to the late President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash in May. The runoff came after neither Pezeshkian nor his rival secured a majority in the first round of voting last week. Reza Hatami reports from Tehran.