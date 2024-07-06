TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Erdogan arrives in Berlin for Türkiye - Netherlands EURO 2024 quarterfinal
Türkiye booked their place in the quarterfinals after beating Austria 2-1 earlier this week.
Erdogan arrives in Berlin for Türkiye - Netherlands EURO 2024 quarterfinal
Erdogan is accompanied by first lady Emine Erdogan, his chief adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic and Deputy Communications Director Cagatay Ozdemir./ Photo: AA
July 6, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in Berlin to watch the EURO 2024 quarterfinal match between Türkiye and the Netherlands.

Erdogan was welcomed at Berlin airport by Türkiye's Youth and Sports Minister Osman Askin Bak, Türkiye's envoy to Berlin Ahmet Basar Sen , and other officials.

The match will begin at the Berlin Olympic Stadium, 1900 GMT, and the winning team will advance to the semifinals in the tournament hosted by Germany.

Erdogan is accompanied by first lady Emine Erdogan, his chief adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic and Deputy Communications Director Cagatay Ozdemir.

Türkiye booked their place in the quarterfinals after beating Austria 2-1 earlier this week.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us