London demonstration calls for 'end of genocide in Gaza'
For the 16th time in nine months, Pro-Palestine protesters in London have been demanding an end to what they see as genocide by Israel. The demonstration on the streets of the British capital happened a day after Keir Starmer was elected as the UK's new Prime Minister. After Labour lost seats to pro-Palestinian MPs, protesters are determined to keep Gaza at the forefront of the government's agenda. Oliver Whitfield-Miocic reports.
July 7, 2024
