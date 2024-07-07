July 7, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israel approves largest occupied West Bank land seizure in decades
Israel has approved its largest seizure of land in the occupied West Bank in more than three decades, and plans to build thousands of new settlement homes. It's the latest step by the government in Tel Aviv aimed at cementing its control over the territory and prevent the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. Faten Elwan reports.
