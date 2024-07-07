Ten seniors living in a small Uruguayan nursing home died after an early morning fire broke out at the facility, authorities have said.

Firefighters were able to evacuate the residents on Sunday after the blaze broke out around 6:00 am in the city of Treintay Tres, some 290 kilometres (180 miles) northeast of the capital Montevideo.

But "despite their efforts, seven of them died due to smoke intoxication," the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

Three others were taken to hospital in serious condition and later died.

The six-room building was located in the centre of the city.

A 20-year-old employee was able to escape the blaze, authorities said.

A fire investigation team has been sent from Montevideo to assess the incident.