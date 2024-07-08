June hottest month on record, beating 2023 high

June 2024 shattered records as the hottest ever, marking the twelfth consecutive month of unprecedented global temperatures. The EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service attributes this alarming trend to human-induced climate change and the El Nino weather phenomenon. Scientists warn that 2024 is set to surpass 2023 as the hottest year on record, resulting in dire consequences worldwide. Ilyas Avci reports.