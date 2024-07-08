TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan to attend NATO summit in Washington on 75th anniversary of alliance
Key topics will include the situation in Ukraine and efforts to combat terrorism, which have been identified as major threats to the Alliance, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said.
Erdogan to attend NATO summit in Washington on 75th anniversary of alliance
During the summit, Erdogan is expected to hold bilateral meetings with several leaders on the sidelines of the main sessions. / Photo: AP Archive
July 8, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to visit the United States from 9 to 11 July to participate in the NATO Heads of State and Government Summit in Washington.

The summit, coinciding with NATO's 75th anniversary, will focus on discussions regarding the organisation's deterrence and defence efforts in response to regional challenges and risks, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on Monday in a statement. Key topics will include the situation in Ukraine and efforts to combat terrorism, which have been identified as major threats to the Alliance, the statement said.

In addition to NATO members, leaders from NATO's Asia-Pacific partners —Australia, Japan, South Korea, and New Zealand — along with the President of Ukraine and representatives from the European Union, will attend the sessions, the statement added.

During the summit, President Erdogan is expected to hold bilateral meetings with several leaders on the sidelines of the main sessions. The visit aims to strengthen diplomatic ties and coordinate efforts within the NATO framework, underlining Türkiye's commitment to international security and cooperation.

RelatedIs Ukraine's 'bridge to' NATO seat a wise move? 60+ experts urge caution
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us