Thousands march in Bosnia to mark 1995 Srebrenica killings

The Bosnian town of Srebrenica is synonymous with the 1995 genocide of more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys. But what’s less well known is the story of the Bosniak men who decided to fight their way out of Srebrenica and make it, on foot, 100km to the nearest place of safety. That refuge was the village of Nezuk, and it’s from there that Claire Herriot sent this report.