Search continues for dozens missing in Indonesia's landslide
A search is underway for 35 missing people after a landslide hit an unlicensed gold mine in Indonesia’s remote Bone Bolango district in Gorontalo province.
Members of a rescue team carry a victim who died in a landslide at Tulabolo village in Bone Bolango Regency of the Gorontalo Province on July 9, 2024. / Photo: AFP
July 9, 2024

The death toll from a landslide near an illegal gold mine on Indonesia's central island of Sulawesi has risen to 23 people, while 35 others are still missing.

"As of this afternoon... 23 people died, 66 people survived and 35 people are being searched (for)", Gorontalo search and rescue agency official Ida Bagus Nyoman Ngurah Asrama said.

Unlicensed mines are common across the mineral-rich Southeast Asian archipelago, where abandoned sites attract locals who hunt for leftover gold ore without proper safety equipment.

The landslide hit a remote village in the Bone Bolango district of Gorontalo province late on Saturday following intense rains.

The previous death toll was 11, as of Monday afternoon.

Unable to reach disaster area

A search and rescue official previously said that some victims were miners while others were people who operated stalls near the mine.

More than 270 people, including police officers and soldiers, have been deployed as part of the rescue operation over the last two days, Ida said.

Vehicles remain unable to reach the disaster area as several bridges collapsed, with rescuers having to travel by foot, according to Ida.

Indonesia is prone to landslides during the rainy season between November and April, but July is usually dry season and heavy rains are rare.

In May, at least 15 people died after landslides and flooding in South Sulawesi province swept away dozens of houses and damaged roads.

A landslide in the same province a month before killed 20 people.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
