Bigger Than Five Promo | The Future Of Europe: Can The EU Stay The Course?

On the next episode of Bigger Than Five we delve into the political shifts happening across the European Union as far-right parties gain traction from Austria to France, and Germany to Italy. What does this mean for the future of Europe? We explore the rise of nationalism and the implications for the EU in a postmodern era reminiscent of the 1930s. Can the European Union navigate these turbulent waters and uphold its core values amidst rising nationalism and contentious immigration and defense policies? Join us on Bigger Than Five, only on TRT World.