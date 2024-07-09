July 9, 2024
Released Palestinian detainees report of torture in Israeli jails
Palestinians in Israeli detention centres are being subjected to horrific treatment - including degradation, starvation and torture. In some cases, the abuse results in death. Since October 7th, increasingly frequent arrests across Gaza and the occupied West Bank have led to a different massacre of Palestinians. Danielle Neri reports a TRT investigation.
