WORLD
2 MIN READ
Paris prosecutor launches probe into Le Pen's 2022 campaign financing
The investigation follows a 2023 report citing allegations of embezzlement, forgery, and fraud related to campaign expenses.
Paris prosecutor launches probe into Le Pen's 2022 campaign financing
Le Pen and 27 others to stand trial this year for alleged EU fund misuse, contested by her party. / Photo: AP Archive
July 9, 2024

The Paris prosecutor's office has said it had launched a preliminary probe into allegations of illegal financing of far-right National Rally (RN) leader Marine Le Pen's campaign for the 2022 presidential race, which she lost to Emmanuel Macron.

The investigation, which was opened on July 2, follows a 2023 report by the National Commission on Campaign Accounts and Political Financing (CNCCFP), which scrutinises candidates' election expenses and funding, the prosecutor's office said on Tuesday.

It will look into allegations of embezzlement, forgery, fraud, and that a candidate on an electoral campaign accepted a loan.

Le Pen and her party have previously denied wrongdoing in connection with campaign financing. The National Rally could not be immediately reached for comment.

RelatedWhy Le Pen's victory could give Israel more ammunition against Palestinians

Separately Le Pen is to stand trial later this year alongside 27 others over alleged misuse of European Union funds, charges that Le Pen's party has said it contested.

That investigation, opened in 2016, aimed to ascertain whether the then National Front had used money destined for EU parliamentary assistants to pay staff who were working for the party.

At the head of RN until 2021, Marine Le Pen ran against Emmanuel Macron in the 2017 and 2022 presidential elections, and could again run in 2027.

Related'We've become a country of racists': Paris rallies against French far-right
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us