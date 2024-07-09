Argentina's Milei slams socialism in first visit to Brazil

This year’s CPAC Brazil, an extension of the largest conservative political conference in the United States, took place over the weekend. It was attended by Argentina’s new libertarian president, Javier Milei, who skipped a regional summit on trade policy, subbing Brazil's Lula to join with former far-right Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro at the event. Michael Fox has the story.