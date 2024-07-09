At least 58 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Tuesday

Israel pushes on with a major military offensive in war-ravaged Gaza City, causing dozens of fatalities, including children who'd been playing in the street. Aid supplies are running scarce and medical facilities increasingly out of service due to Israeli forcible evacuation measures. As the humanitarian crisis in Gaza deepens and the death toll surpasses 38,000, the United Nations Relief agency highlights the tragedy of children bearing the brunt. Shadia Edwards-Dashti has more.