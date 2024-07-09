July 9, 2024
Number of Venezuelans seeking better life in Brazil rising
Since 2017, more than a million Venezuelans have entered Brazil, fleeing financial crisis. At least half of them remain in the country and their numbers continue to rise. While Venezuelans largely enter Brazil through the northern border, the state of Santa Catarina received the most immigrants through a programme called Operation Open Arms. Michael Fox has the story from Southern Brazil.
