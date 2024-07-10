As NATO prepares for a significant show of unity in Washington this week, Türkiye is steadfast in maintaining its delicate balancing act between NATO membership, warming ties with Russia, and a strategic partnership with Ukraine.

In an interview with Politico, Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler firmly rejected any notion that Türkiye is an unreliable ally within the military alliance.

“We absolutely reject the statement that [Türkiye] is unreliable; there is no such thing," Guler asserted in written responses to Politico.

He emphasised the diversity of views within NATO, saying, "In an environment where 32 allies are together, it is unthinkable to have the same views on every issue.”

Guler pointed to external factors attempting to create a false perception of Türkiye's reliability, specifically highlighting Germany's export restrictions on Eurofighter jets that Ankara seeks to acquire.

He labelled these restrictions as “the real issue that creates distrust within the alliance.”

Balanced Diplomacy

Despite maintaining economic ties and bypassing Western sanctions, Ankara has supported Ukraine by supplying drones and warships. “We will not allow the Black Sea to turn into a strategic battlefield,” Guler stated, underscoring Türkiye’s commitment to maintaining regional stability.

Guler also addressed ongoing US sanctions related to Türkiye’s acquisition of the Russian S-400 air defence system, criticising their impact on bilateral relations. He highlighted Türkiye's efforts to build a self-sufficient defence industry, focusing on domestic production to enhance national security and economic independence.

“Our technologies range from unmanned land, sea, and air vehicles to helicopters, weapons, smart ammunition, missiles, air defence, and electronic warfare systems. We export these to many countries, including Ukraine,” Guler said.

Turkish drone-maker Baykar, for instance, is constructing a factory in Ukraine to supply Bayraktar TB2 drones to Kiev.

Ankara remains determined to maintain its autonomy in Middle Eastern affairs as Guler reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to creating a security corridor along its Iraqi and Syrian borders to eliminate PKK terrorists, which is recognised as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU.

“We will continue operations until the last terrorist is neutralised,” Guler declared.