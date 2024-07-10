Srebrenica Genocide Day Marked Globally, but Still a Divisive Issue for Bosnia

This week marks 29 years since the Bosnian Serb army butchered and killed more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys in and around the town of Srebrenica during the war in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The remains of their bodies have been found in dozens of mass graves in hilly and forested areas in the country's east. The killings happened even as Srebrenica was deemed a safe zone under the protection of the United Nations. This year's anniversary comes just months after the UN General Assembly declared the 11th of July an annual day of remembrance of the genocide. Every year, new victims are identified and given a proper burial. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp