July 10, 2024
WORLD
Israeli army attacks school in Gaza, killing mostly children
Palestinians are picking through the rubble of a girls' school in Khan Younis, one day after an Israeli air strike that killed 29 people. Gaza health authorities say most of the dead were women and children. On Wednesday, funerals were held for those killed in the attack, just moments before Israel issued another massive forced evacuation order, this time for Gaza City. Daniel Padwick reports.
