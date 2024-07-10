TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan holds talks with Italy, Germany, Greece's leaders at NATO summit
Erdogan discusses multiple issues including bilateral ties, wars in Gaza and Ukraine with Meloni, Scholz and Mitsotakis, on the sidelines of NATO summit in Washinton DC.
Erdogan holds talks with Italy, Germany, Greece's leaders at NATO summit
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meet on the sidelines of NATO Summit/ Photo: Reuters
July 10, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has discussed a range of issues including bilateral ties and Israel's war on Gaza with NATO leaders, including Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, on the sidelines of NATO summit in Washinton DC.

Erdogan held three separate closed-door meeting with the leaders on the sidelines on Wednesday, discussing bilateral relations, regional as well as global issues, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

During the meeting with Meloni, Erdogan said that relations between Türkiye and Italy will continue to develop with the steps to be taken and that the countries will continue to work for this.

He added that Ankara is doing its best to end the tensions in the surrounding region through peace and that all countries should make efforts for this.

During the meeting with Mitsotakis, the president underlined that Türkiye continues its efforts to develop the "spirit of solidarity" with Greece based on the principle of good neighbourliness.

"Efforts should be increased to end conflicts in Ukraine and Palestine," Erdogan told Mitsotakis.

The Turkish leader told Scholz that pressure should be put on Israel to end its attacks on Gaza and not to miss the opportunity of a ceasefire.

The president told Scholz that support is expected from Germany to revitalise Türkiye's European Union membership process.

Summit declaration

The summit, which addresses the challenges facing the alliance and seeks to further strengthen NATO's deterrence and defence, also includes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and heads of delegation of NATO's partners in the Asia-Pacific region.

Türkiye joined the alliance in 1952 and also boasts of having the second-largest army among member states after the United States.

Leaders of NATO countries on Wednesday stressed a membership pledge for Ukraine and took a stronger stance on China's support for Russia in a declaration at the summit.

The declaration said the allies intend to provide Ukraine with minimum funding of $43.28 billion in military aid within the next year, but stopped short of the multiyear financial pledge that NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg had sought.

The declaration said the alliance will continue to support Ukraine "on its irreversible path to full Euro-atlantic integration, including NATO membership" as Kiev continues the "vital work" of democratic, economic and security reforms.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us