At least 8,000 men and boys killed in 1995 Srebrenica genocide

Twenty nine years ago, more than 8 thousand men and boys, mostly Muslim, were taken from a Bosnian town that was supposed to be a safe haven - and never seen again.. They were murdered by Bosnia Serb forces in what we know now as the Srebrenica genocide. July 11th has been designated by the United Nations, as the day to remember the event that shocked the world and brought into question the ability of UN peacekeepers to protect civilians. Rahul Radhakrishnan reports.