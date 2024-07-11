WORLD
2 MIN READ
Indian state refiners in talks for oil import deal with Russia, source say
Asia's third-largest economy needs "predictable and stable" oil supplies as it is expanding its refining capacity to meet rising fuel demand, the source says.
Indian state refiners in talks for oil import deal with Russia, source say
Russia is the top oil supplier to India,/ Photo: Reuters
July 11, 2024

India's state-run refiners are jointly negotiating a long-term oil import deal with Russia, a government source aware of the development said on Thursday.

India and Russia have yet to finalise terms, such as the payment currency, for the imports, the source said, declining to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

"Joint negotiations of state refiners with Russia are already happening," the source said.

Indian private refiners Nayara Energy and Reliance Industries have already signed term deals for Russian oil imports. Nayara is part-owned by Russian oil major Rosneft .

Indian private refiners may join the negotiations with their state-run peers later, the source said.

Russia is the top oil supplier to India, the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer.

India has emerged as the biggest buyer of Russian seaborne oil sold at a discount as Wester n entities have shunned purchases due to a raft of sanctions imposed on Russia over its war in Ukraine.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia this week, India had sought energy deals with Rosneft and other leading Russian oil firms.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us