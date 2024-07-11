WORLD
Stoltenberg: China enabling Russia to build weapons for war
China is enabling Russia to build the weapons that are attacking Ukraine. That's according to NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg. Beijing has called these comments lies, incitement and smears. On the first day of the NATO summit in Washington, member states pledged 43-billion dollars of military aid for Ukraine's defence against Russia's invasion and continued attacks. They're also saying that NATO membership for Kiev is now irreversible. Daniel Padwick reports.
July 11, 2024
