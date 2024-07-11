TÜRKİYE
Turkish president, new British premier meet at Nato summit
President Erdogan once more congratulated Prime Minister Starmer of the UK on his new position.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Keir Starmer attend NATO summit in Washington. / Photo: AA
July 11, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and newly-elected British Prime Minister Keir Starmer have met Thursday for the first time in the US.

The closed-door meeting came on the sidelines of the last day of a NATO summit in Washington where NATO leaders gathered on Tuesday to mark the military alliance's 75th anniversary.

The meeting addressed bilateral relations between Türkiye and the United Kingdom as well as regional and global issues, Turkish Directorate of Communication said on X on Thursday.

Stating that in the new period, Türkiye and the UK can take new steps to improve relations in all areas, President Erdogan added that they wish the positive trend in relations to continue increasingly.

President Erdogan once more congratulated Prime Minister Starmer of the UK on his new position.

It was the first face-to-face meeting between Erdogan and Starmer after he became prime minister last week when his Labour Party won the House of Commons by a landslide, capturing 412 of the chamber's 650 seats.

