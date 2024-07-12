July 12, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
NATO allies pledge to stand by Ukraine in its war with Russia
The 75th Nato summit has wrapped up in Washington with leaders pledging unprecedented support for Ukraine in its war with Russia. Kiev has also been put on what’s described as an ‘’irreversible path” towards eventual membership. The military alliance has also been critical of China, accusing it of enabling Russia’s war in Ukraine. Daniel Padwick reports.
NATO allies pledge to stand by Ukraine in its war with Russia / Others
Explore