Ukraine, China Takes Centre Stage at NATO Summit in Washington

It was a rare and very public condemnation from NATO. The alliance which is marking its 75th anniversary at a summit in Washington, directly condemned China. A NATO statement accused Beijing of enabling Europe's largest war in recent history. Russia's ongoing assault on Ukraine dominated the summit's main focus as the bloc introduced a military aid package for Kiev. Ukraine's possible NATO accession was also signaled. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also attended the summit where he met with several NATO leaders, including Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Türkiye and Greece have seen relations drasticially improve over the past year, with Wednesday's meeting between Erdogan and Mitsotakis being their second in two months. And, President Erdogan reiterated his call for the bloc to help bring about a ceasefire in Gaza. He said 'attempts at cooperation with Israel within NATO will not be approved by Turkiye.' But much of the summit was focused on Ukraine, where NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg said the bloc is preparing for Kiev to join the alliance. US President Biden also announced a 43 billion dollar aid package for the country. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Sean Michael Cox Senior Adviser at the Global Policy Institute Matthew Bryza Former US Ambassador