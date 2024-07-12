BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
X charged with deceiving users via blue checkmark, risks fine: EU
The European Union's tech regulators have ruled that X, formerly known as Twitter, has breached online content rules and is deceiving users with its blue checkmark.
X charged with deceiving users via blue checkmark, risks fine: EU
Musk's X breached DSA online content rules, EU says. / Photo: Reuters Archive
July 12, 2024

Elon Musk's social media company X breached EU online content rules and its blue checkmark deceives users, EU tech regulators ruled in a finding that could lead to a hefty fine and significant changes in how it operates.

The charges by the European Commission, the first issued under the Digital Services Act (DSA), follow a seven-month long investigation. The new rules require very large online platforms and search engines to do more to tackle illegal content and risks to public security.

The EU executive's preliminary findings or charges sent to X on Friday targeted the company's so-called dark patterns that shape user behaviour, its advertising transparency and data access for researchers.

RelatedEU's Digital Services Act targets tech titans for compliance

It said X's verified accounts which carry a blue checkmark do not correspond to industry practice and negatively affect users' ability to make free and informed decisions about the authenticity of the accounts they interact with.

After buying the platform then known as Twitter in 2022, Musk altered the use of the blue checkmark, which previously indicated that an account belonged to a public figure whose identity was verified but was changed to indicate it belonged to a paid subscriber.

The commission said X had also failed to comply with a DSA requirement to provide searchable and reliable information about advertisements in a library for easy access.

X was also charged with blocking researchers from accessing its public data. The company, which will have several months to respond to the charges, could face a fine of as much as 6 percent of its global turnover if found guilty of breaching the DSA.

"X has now the right of defence — but if our view is confirmed we will impose fines and require significant changes," EU industry chief Thierry Breton said in a statement.

Musk, known for mocking public figures who criticise his companies, responded to Breton on X: "How we know you're real?"

In a response on X to EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager, Musk wrote: "The European Commission offered X an illegal secret deal: if we quietly censored speech without telling anyone, they would not fine us. The other platforms accepted that deal. X did not."

The Commission said separate invest igations continue into dissemination of illegal content on X and measures it has taken to counter disinformation.

ByteDance's TikTok, AliExpress and Meta Platforms are also being investigated under the DSA.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us