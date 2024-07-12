July 12, 2024
Dead children recovered from Gaza rubble
The number of bodies found under rubble in Gaza City continues to rise, as Palestinians return to the areas they once called home. The humanitarian crisis is getting worse, with scarce medical supplies and limited aid due to the Israeli blockade. Doctors warn the death toll will climb as children and the elderly struggle without vital medicine. Shadia Edwards-Dashti has more.
