US President Joe Biden's presidency stands at a crossroads as pressure mounts for him to abandon his bid for re-election, sparking a seismic shift within the Democratic Party and raising fundamental questions about the future of American politics.

For now, Biden seems to holding up. He charged forward with his campaign before a raucous crowd in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, declaring, "I am running." Yet, this sentiment does not prevail overall in Washington, DC, and across the US, as speculation swirls that he is on the brink of quitting the race.

If Biden were to drop out of the race, he would not be the first incumbent president to know when it is time to go.

Harry Truman in 1952 and Lyndon B. Johnson in 1968 each took a surprising step in their election years. They were able to run for a second term, but they chose not to.

Andy Roesgen, TRT World's Washington DC correspondent, drew parallels, noting, "Lyndon B. Johnson's decision not to seek re-election in 1968, announced in a surprise televised address, marked a significant moment in modern American politics."

Johnson's decision, influenced by the Vietnam War and health concerns, reshaped the political landscape and paved the way for a new Democratic nominee.

Nadia B. Ahmad, associate professor at Barry University School of Law, Florida and author, has been vocal about Biden's credibility.

The noted academic and author told TRT World, "President Biden has no credibility and needs to step aside. I don’t think he should even be serving as president right now."

These sentiments underscore a growing sentiment among some Democrats that Biden's leadership may no longer be viable.

Since his tenure began, Biden has faced challenges ranging from partisan gridlock to intense scrutiny over his handling of domestic and key foreign policy issues like Gaza.

Despite these hurdles, he remained determined to seek re-election, bolstered by initial support from within his party and a belief that he could defeat former president Donald Trump once more.

However, recent developments have thrown his candidacy into doubt.

A staggering $90 million in pledged donations intended for Biden's campaign now hangs in limbo as major Democratic donors withhold their support.

Pivotal moment in presidency

William Lawrence, who teaches political science and international affairs at American University, reflected on the current situation.

"I believe it will come down to Kamala Harris leading the campaign. Biden will likely be at the forefront. The policies will adapt to whatever satisfies Democratic donors and supporters at this juncture," Lawrence told TRT World.

The pressure on Biden intensified following a controversial debate performance against Trump in late June, where critics panned his responses and questioned his mental acuity.

In response, a chorus of Democratic lawmakers, including prominent figures like House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, have urged Biden to reconsider his candidacy. Jeffries, in a letter to colleagues, conveyed the sentiments of the caucus to Biden, but notably did not offer his endorsement.

In a rare moment of transparency during a recent press conference, Biden acknowledged the speculation surrounding his candidacy, admitting to his mistakes and reaffirming his resolve to continue running.

"A lot of speculation lately. Is he going to drop out? Well, I am running and we're going to win," Biden declared, emphasising his determination to face Trump head-on.

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former president Barack Obama, both influential figures within the party, have privately expressed concerns about Biden's ability to defeat Trump in a potential rematch. Their reservations highlight deep-seated anxieties among Democrats about the party's electoral prospects with Biden at the helm.

For now, the Democratic Party finds itself at a crossroads, grappling with internal divisions and the urgent need to secure a viable path forward.

The calls for Biden to step aside have reverberated across Capitol Hill, with lawmakers like Reps. Ed Case and Greg Stanton being the latest top rung Democrats publicly urging him to withdraw from the race.

"For the sake of American democracy, and to continue to make progress on our shared priorities, I believe it is time for the President to step aside as our nominee," Stanton (D-Ariz.) asserted in a statement, echoing growing sentiments within the party.

Since his closely watched press conference Thursday night, four House Democrats have joined a growing list of donors and leaders urging Biden to end his 2024 presidential bid. This brings the total number of Congressional defectors to 20.

As the Democratic National Convention looms, scheduled for August, the spotlight remains firmly fixed on Biden and the future of his candidacy.

The outcome of these deliberations will not only shape the Democratic Party's electoral strategy but could also redefine the contours of American politics in a deeply polarized era.

In the midst of uncertainty and mounting pressure, one thing remains clear: the stakes are sky high, and the decisions made by Biden - one way or the other - in the coming days will resonate far beyond the confines of Washington, DC.

As President Biden weighs his political future, Roesgen recalls the words of Lyndon B. Johnson: "I shall not seek, and I will not accept, the nomination of my party for another term as your President."

Will history repeat itself? The echoes of history loom large as Biden confronts a pivotal moment that could reshape the course of America going forward.

Here's a list of top Democratic lawmakers who have publicly called for President Joe Biden to step aside from his 2024 presidential bid:

Rep. Mike Levin (California)

Rep. Brittany Pettersen (Colorado)

Rep. Eric Sorensen (Illinois)

Rep. Scott Peters (California)

Rep. Jim Himes (Connecticut)

Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (Washington)

Rep. Greg Stanton (Arizona)

Rep. Ed Case (Hawaii)

Rep. Brad Schneider (Illinois)

Rep. Hillary Scholten (Michigan)

Sen. Peter Welch (Vermont)

Rep. Earl Blumenauer (Oregon)

Rep. Pat Ryan (New York)

Rep. Mikie Sherrill (New Jersey)

Rep. Adam Smith (Washington)

Rep. Angie Craig (Minnesota)

Rep. Mike Quigley (Illinois)

Rep. Seth Moulton (Massachusetts)

Rep. Raúl Grijalva (Arizona)