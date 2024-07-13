Donald Trump will next week receive the Republicans' official blessing to run for president — the first ever convicted felon to be a nominee for one of the two major US parties.

The 78-year-old billionaire will be the star of the show as Milwaukee rolls out the red carpet for the Republican National Convention (RNC), transforming the Wisconsin city into a fortress to welcome 50,000 attendees.

Despite a year in which he was convicted of 34 campaign finance felonies and fined a fortune in fraud and sexual assault lawsuits, convention-goers will find Trump in good spirits as his opponent flounders.

Trump has seen his poll lead expand since President Joe Biden's disastrous TV debate performance last month ushered in an existential crisis for the Democratic Party.

The Trump campaign is even talking up its chances in Democrat strongholds like Minnesota and Virginia, potentially forcing Biden funds and manpower away from defending the Democrat "blue wall" in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

"It's no coincidence the convention will lay out President Trump's vision to restore America in Wisconsin — ground-zero on the road back to the White House," RNC chairman Michael Whatley and co-chairman Lara Trump (Donald's daughter-in-law) said in a statement.

Some 2,429 "delegates" — a mix of politicians and grassroots activists — will vote for the candidate who won their state's nominating contest earlier this year. And in almost every part of America, that's Trump.

'Laughing stock'

It will be the first convention over which the former president has total control, after the 2016 edition was hampered by party divisions and his second appearance in 2020 was reined in by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The RNC has released a schedule for a convention very much in the former president's image, with themes for each day playing on his "Make America Great Again" rallying cry.

The four-day celebration of all things Trump opens on Monday with a focus on the economy called "Make America Wealthy Once Again" before shifting to crime on Tuesday to "Make America Safe Once Again."

Wednesday, labelled "Make America Strong Once Again," will zero in on foreign policy and how "America has become a global laughing stock."

Trump formally accepts the nomination on Thursday in a speech that will be followed on television by millions, closing the convention by ushering in "a new golden age for America," according to the campaign.

As ever, there are formal sessions for party business and events hosted by groups such as the Heritage Foundation, sponsor of the radical right-wing "Project 2025" blueprint to reshape the federal government.

Delegates will vote to approve the Republican Party platform that reflects Trump's hardline stance on immigration while softening its approach on some social issues like abortion and other issues.

There is nothing yet on the schedule about Trump's choice of his vice presidential candidate — he may wait until convention week itself to reveal his decision.

Three leading names are Senators J.D. Vance of Ohio, Marco Rubio of Florida, and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum.

Battleground state

Pundits have also been interested in the roles given to defeated rivals such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley.

Haley announced earlier this week she had not been invited but DeSantis is getting a speaking slot on the main stage, Politico reported.

The convention puts a spotlight on Wisconsin's importance to both parties this year as key battleground that Trump has in his sights after losing the state by 20,000 votes in 2020.

In a meeting with House Republicans in June, Trump ranted about crime rates in the beer-brewing hub, calling it "a horrible city," and Democrats have been seeking to capitalise.

"Donald Trump and the RNC haven't even bothered to set up a real campaign operation in Wisconsin," said DNC Rapid Response Director Alex Floyd.

"They'd rather stick to telling voters how much they hate the city they chose to hold their convention in."

The Trump campaign and several lawmakers tried to clean up Trump's comment by asserting that he was referring to violent crime and voter fraud — and it seems to have done him little harm.

A new AARP poll has Trump up 50 percent to 45 percent over Biden in a head-to-head matchup in the state. When third-party candidates are factored in, Trump's lead grows to six points.