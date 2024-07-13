The Quebec Human Rights Commission is seeking a $13,000 settlement on behalf of a 12-year-old Muslim girl who was kicked out of her karate class for wearing a hijab, Canadian media has reported.

“For their part, the plaintiffs felt a feeling of injustice and exclusion,” according to the Commission, CTV News reported on Friday. “They remain worried about the effects of the situation in dispute for their daughter.”​​​​​​​

The controversy unfolded when an instructor at Montreal’s Karate Auto Defence Lamarre told the girl that unless she removed the hijab she would not be allowed to participate in class.

The instructor justified her decision by explaining that because of the karate martial arts philosophy, all students must wear the same uniform. The girl left in tears.

But Karate Canada, the national association, said head coverings are permitted.

Basic human right

“Karate Canada has taken a leadership role in petitioning the World Karate Federation to allow athletes to wear head coverings,” it said in a statement.

“The World Karate Federation had approved that hijabs are welcome to be used in competition.”

Karate Auto Defence Lamarre, however, is not part of Karate Canada.

The Canadian Council of Muslim Women (CCMW) said situations like this can be “very distressing” and scar young people.

“I can well imagine a 12-year-old being told off like that because she joined the sport because she loved it,” CCMW board member Shaheen Ashraf told CTV News.

“It's about time that people stood up for their rights, you know, and it's a basic human right.”