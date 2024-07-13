July 13, 2024
Biden's Health Causing Concern
US President Joe Biden has again insisted he will not quit the presidential race, as he hits the road for a campaign stop. During his solo news conference on Thursday, Biden said he has to finish the job despite growing calls among his own party that he should step aside. Gaffes and flubbed names did not ease fears about the president’s fitness for four more years in office. Craig Boswell reports from Washington.
