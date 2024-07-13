Turkish security forces have neutralised at least 11 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defence Ministry has said.

The terrorists were targeted in an operation in the Gara and Hakurk regions, the ministry said on X on Saturday.

Turkish authorities use "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

​​​​​​​The PKK is known for using northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, as a hideout to plot terror attacks on Türkiye.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.