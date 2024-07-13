WORLD
Italian police free 33 Indian farm labourers from 'slavery'
In the latest case, police says the alleged gang-masters, also from India, brought fellow nationals to Italy on seasonal work permits, asking them to pay 17,000 euros each and promising them a better future.
Italy has growing labour shortages often filled via immigration, particularly in lower paid jobs, and has a migrant work visa system that has faced cases of fraud. / Photo: Reuters Archive
July 13, 2024

Italian police said they had freed 33 Indian farm labourers from slave-like working conditions in the northern Verona province and seized almost half a million euros ($545,300) from their two alleged abusers.

Labour exploitation is in the spotlight in Italy following an accident in June in which an Indian fruit picker died after his arm was severed by machinery.

In the latest case on Saturday, police said the alleged gang-masters, also from India, brought fellow nationals to Italy on seasonal work permits, asking them to pay 17,000 euros each and promising them a better future.

The migrants were given farm jobs, working seven days a week and 10-12 hours a day for just 4 euros per hour, which was entirely docked from them until they settled all their debts, police said, describing the migrants' treatment as "slavery".

Some were asked to continue working for free to pay an additional 13,000 euros for a permanent work permit "which, in reality, would have never been given to them," the police statement said.

The alleged abusers were charged with crimes connected to slavery and labour exploitation, while the victims will be offered protection, work opportunities and legal residency papers, the police said.

Like other European nations, Italy has growing labour shortages often filled via immigration, particularly in lower paid jobs, and has a migrant work visa system that has faced cases of fraud.

The country also has a problem with labour law violations. According to 2021 data from national statistics office Istat, about 11 percent of Italian workers were employed illegally, rising to more than 23 percent in agriculture.

