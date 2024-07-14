July 14, 2024
New Iranian president hopes to revive nuclear deal
Sunday marks eight years since the signing of a landmark nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. But the agreement has been on life support since former US President Donald Trump scrapped it in 2018, and months of indirect negotiations have failed to restore it. Will a new reformist president in Tehran raise the chances for its revival? Reza Hatami reports from the Iranian capital.
