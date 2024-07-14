From Resistance to Resilience: July 15

July 15th, a night of defiance, a night of honour, a night of strength. A day when the Turkish people repelled a bloody coup attempt to overthrow the country's democratically elected government. Türkiye marks the 8th anniversary of the attempted coup which left more than 250 people dead and nearly 2200 injured. TRT World’s documentary ‘From Resistance to Resilience: July 15’ tells the story.