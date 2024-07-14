WORLD
1 MIN READ
Over nine million Rwandan citizens head to the polls on Monday
More than nine million Rwandans citizens head to the polls on Monday to elect their president, but the result seems a foregone conclusion in an election whose outcome is almost certain. Incumbent Paul Kagame of the Rwandan Patriotic Front Party, who’s led the country for the past 20 years, looks certain to win another term. He’s up against two other contenders but has in the past three elections garnered more than 90% of the votes. He’s on the ballot with two other presidential candidates - Frank Habineza of the Democratic Green Party and independent candidate Philippe Mpayimana. Grace Kuria Kanja was in the capital of Rwanda – Kigali - and brought us this report.
Rwanda Election / Others
July 14, 2024
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us