Millions of Rwandans are heading to the polls to choose the next president and members of parliament in an election that could give incumbent Paul Kagame a fourth term in office.

The election on Monday pits Kagame of the ruling Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) against Frank Habineza of the opposition Democratic Green Party of Rwanda and Philippe Mpayimana, an independent candidate.

All three candidates ended their three weeks of electioneering in the capital Kigali on Saturday ahead of the polls.

More than 500 candidates are vying for 80 seats in the Chamber of Deputies, the lower chamber of parliament.

Polling stations opened at 7am local time (0500 GMT) for more than 9 million eligible voters, according to the National Electoral Commission.

Around 100,000 voluntary polling officials were deployed to facilitate the free election at more than 2,500 voting stations. Polls will close at 3pm (1300 GMT) and ballot counting will begin after.

The electoral body accredited more than 1,100 local and international observers to monitor the elections.

They include those from the African Union, the East African Community (EAC) bloc, the European Union, the Commonwealth and the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS).

David Maraga, former chief justice of the Supreme Court of Kenya, who heads the EAC election observation team, said the mission had observed that there was a generally calm electoral, political and security environment ahead of the polling day.

Political commentators have predicted that Kagame is almost certain to win based on strong support across the country.

Kagame’s candidacy was also bolstered by the support of nine out of 11 other opposition political parties in the country.

Long lines formed at polling stations in many parts of Kigali shortly before voting began.

Fabrice Ntwali, a market trader, arrived at his local polling station in Kigali’s Kicukiro District shortly after 5am, seeking to cast his ballot and then head to work.

He said he would vote for Kagame because of his track record.

“He has ensured peace, security in the country and fostered unity among Rwandans. Without those things, there would be no development,” he told Anadolu.

People's decision

The election is spread over a three-day period between July 14 and 16.

Rwandans in the diaspora cast their ballots for the president and 53 members of parliament on Sunday at the country’s diplomatic missions.

On Tuesday, 24 female members of parliament, two youth representatives and one representative of people living with disabilities will be elected by special electoral colleges.

The government declared Monday and Tuesday public holidays to facilitate voting.

The national electoral body will announce the preliminary results on July 20, with the final results expected not later than July 27, according to the electoral authority’s schedule.

Kagame, 66, first assumed power in 2000. He is expected to vote from SOS Gacuriro, a school in Kigali’s Gasabo district.

He won the 2017 polls with more than 98 percent of the vote, according to official figures.

Kagame campaigned on a promise to sustain inclusive development, and security and change people’s livelihoods for the better without leaving anyone behind.

He is seeking reelection after a 2015 constitutional amendment allowed him to run for three more terms. The constitutional changes allowed Kagame to run for a seven-year third term in 2017 but reduced the presidential term limits to five years from 2024.