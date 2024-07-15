TÜRKİYE
Türkiye rescues dozens of irregular migrants in Aegean Sea
Irregular migrants, including 11 children, were pushed into Turkish territorial waters by the Greek navy.
The migrants were brought to Datca Pier and handed over to the Provincial Directorate of Immigration after processing. / Photo: AA
July 15, 2024

The Turkish Coast Guard has rescued 71 irregular migrants pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by the Greek naval forces.

Teams were sent to the area after receiving information about a group of irregular migrants on dinghies in the Aegean Sea off the coast of Türkiye's Mugla province, the Coastguard Command said in a statement on Sunday.

The teams rescued the irregular migrants, including 11 children, from five dinghies.

The migrants were brought to Datca Pier and handed over to the Provincial Directorate of Immigration after processing.

Ankara and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal pushback practice, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
