July 15, 2024
Türkiye marks eighth anniversary of 2016 defeated coup attempt
July 15th 2016, a night of defiance, a night of honour, a night of strength. A night when the Turkish people repelled a violent attempt to overthrow the country's democratically elected government. Turkiye is marking the eighth anniversary of the attempted coup which left more than 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.
