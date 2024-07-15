President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has delivered a speech at the "July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day Memorial Program," condemning the FETO terrorist organisation and reaffirming Türkiye's commitment to justice.

"The FETO traitors, who extended their filthy hands to our homeland by taking orders from a charlatan abroad, have left a dark stain in our history with the blood they spilt. Neither we nor our nation, which buried 252 children in one night, will forgive these modern-day Hashashins," Erdogan said.

Marking the 8th anniversary of the failed coup attempt, the President addressed the gathering at the Presidential Complex, expressing his gratitude to those present and emphasising the continued unity of the nation.

"Just like eight years ago, today we are shoulder to shoulder, we are one and together, 85 million of us, young and old, men and women, we are all one fist."

"Our determination to fight FETO is as strong and alive as on the first day. With God's permission, we will not compromise on this determination in any way," he added.

Honouring the 252 martyrs and over 2,700 injured who resisted the coup, he recalled the Quranic verse, "Do not say 'dead' to those who are killed in the way of God, for they are alive, but you do not perceive it."

The President also thanked Turkish citizens abroad, supporters of national will, and members of the Turkish Armed Forces, security units, and National Intelligence Organization for their bravery on the night of July 15.

He commended the Turkish Grand National Assembly for its fearless stance, stating, "The Veteran Assembly, which resisted and triumphed 104 years ago, said 'stop' to the puppets of imperialism in the treachery of July 15."

No mercy to traitors

During his speech, Erdogan addressed those who supported the coup, both within and outside the country: "Today, we once again remember with shame those who saluted the tanks, applauded the coup plotters, attacked our religious officials who recited the call to prayer and supported the FETO traitors."

He addressed recent attempts to undermine the significance of the July 15 night, stating, "We are following with sorrow and caution some's attempts to throw mud at the 'July 15 uprising.'"

"With all due respect, whoever speaks ill of July 15, regardless of their name, title or reputation, their target is the nation, democracy and the unwavering will of the nation."

"No one has the power to downplay the sacrifices of the martyrs," he said, adding that Türkiye will not allow July 15 "to be forgotten or become a tool for exploitation."

Emphasising that the same malign influences have been at play in Turkish coups for decades, he added, "Whoever has been involved in the coups in our country since 1960, the same 'superior mind' was also involved in the July 15 treason with all its elements."

The Turkish President also warned against showing mercy to the coup plotters, stating, "If we show mercy to those who pointed the weapons entrusted to them by the state at the nation and massacred innocents, we would torment the souls of our martyrs and embarrass our heroic veterans."

He concluded his remarks by reaffirming Türkiye's commitment to justice and law and preventing grievances, ensuring the fight against FETO will continue meticulously until the last coup plotter is brought to justice.

"May God protect our country and nation, and may He not let us experience such sorrows again."