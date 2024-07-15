TÜRKİYE
Erdogan's response to coup attempt was 'unseen in Turkish politics' —Altun
The communications director stressed that what the Turkish nation did on July 15 was "a resistance that had not been possible against previous coups."
Altun recalled that President Erdogan had openly explained the extent of the evil FETO organisation to the public before the 2016 coup attempt and warned the public. / Photo: AA
July 15, 2024

Fahrettin Altun, Türkiye's Communications Director, has praised President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's decisive stance during past political crises and its impact on the nation's resilience against the July 15 coup attempt.

Speaking on TRT Haber live broadcast, Fahrettin Altun described President Erdogan's response to the coup attempt as "brave and resolute," calling it "a stance previously unseen in Turkish politics."

He reminded that the President successfully navigated through crises with adept political strategy, creating a sense of trust over the years.

He further noted that the Turkish nation's loyalty and appreciation for Erdogan's leadership, service, and executive policies significantly contributed to the resistance against the treacherous coup attempt on July 15, "a resistance that had not been possible against previous coups."

Altun also stressed the importance of the nation's awareness of its enemies.

"The people knew who they were up against. Those carrying out the coup were identified as FETO members, the Fethullahist Terrorist Organization," he said.

He recalled that Erdogan had openly explained the extent of this evil organisation to the public before the 2016 coup attempt and warned the public.

"The organisation, which tried to portray itself as a civil society organisation, was exposed as a treacherous international terrorist group," Altun concluded.

